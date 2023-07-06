Breaking News
Daniil Medvedev enjoys winning return to Wimbledon

Updated on: 06 July,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  London
In 2022, the All England Club had banned all Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon in response to the invasion of Ukraine

Daniil Medvedev

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year’s ban on Russian players with a first-round win on Wednesday. 


Medvedev defeated French-born British wild card Arthur Fery, ranked at 391 in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3. The former US Open champion will face either Adrian Mannarino of France or compatriot Alexander Shevchenko for a place in the last 32. 


In 2022, the All England Club had banned all Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

