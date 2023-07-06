Daniil Medvedev enjoys winning return to Wimbledon

In 2022, the All England Club had banned all Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon in response to the invasion of Ukraine

Daniil Medvedev

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year’s ban on Russian players with a first-round win on Wednesday.

Medvedev defeated French-born British wild card Arthur Fery, ranked at 391 in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3. The former US Open champion will face either Adrian Mannarino of France or compatriot Alexander Shevchenko for a place in the last 32.

