Daniil Medvedev beats Sinner for Miami title

Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after the 1-hour, 34-minute triumph

Daniil Medvedev. Pic/AFP

Daniil Medvedev won his fourth ATP title of the year, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 in the Miami Open to move to 6-0 in their career matchup.

Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after the 1-hour, 34-minute triumph.

His only loss has come against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final.

Also read: Daniil Medvedev advances at Adelaide to a likely semi vs Novak Djokovic

He’s made five straight Finals and he compared this run to 2019 when he advanced to the championship round in six straight events.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever