Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Daniil Medvedev beats Sinner for Miami title

Daniil Medvedev beats Sinner for Miami title

Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:24 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after the 1-hour, 34-minute triumph

Daniil Medvedev beats Sinner for Miami title

Daniil Medvedev. Pic/AFP


Daniil Medvedev won his fourth ATP title of the year, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 in the Miami Open to move to 6-0 in their career matchup.


Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after the 1-hour, 34-minute triumph. 



His only loss has come against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final.


Also read: Daniil Medvedev advances at Adelaide to a likely semi vs Novak Djokovic

He’s made five straight Finals and he compared this run to 2019 when he advanced to the championship round in six straight events.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

atp sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK