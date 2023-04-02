Breaking News
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops on alert after Sambhajinagar violence
Mumbai: Man parks at ‘BMC parking lot’, ends up being fined
Mumbai: CGST arrests director of Rao IIT Academy
Mumbai sees power tariff hikes this summer
Mumbai: How you helped the railways earn Rs 450 cr
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sinner downs Alcaraz to set up final with Medvedev

Sinner downs Alcaraz to set up final with Medvedev

Updated on: 02 April,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Miama
AFP |

Top

Sinner will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final, while Alcaraz will lose his No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic. Medvedev reached his fifth straight ATP Tour final with a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 win over fellow Russian Karen Khachanov

Sinner downs Alcaraz to set up final with Medvedev

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev


Italy’s Jannik Sinner ended Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of the “Sunshine Double” and his reign as World No. 1 triumphing 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2 in their Miami Open semi-final on Friday. 


Sinner will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final, while Alcaraz will lose his No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic. Medvedev reached his fifth straight ATP Tour final with a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 win over fellow Russian Karen Khachanov. 



The disappointment for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, the defending champion in Miami and coming off a title at Indian Wells, will be tinged with frustration after he struggled in the third set with leg cramps.


Also Read: Daniil Medvedev ends Novak Djoko’s winning streak; sets up final with Andrey Rublev

It had been an enthralling and entertaining power-hitting performance from both men in the first set, won by the Spaniard after a tie-break, but an inspired Sinner fought back in the second. Sinner broke in the first game and although Alcaraz broke back to make it 2-2, the 21-year-old Italian sensed his moment was arriving and showed confidence in his powerful groundstrokes.

Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova powered into the final of the WTA Miami Open on Friday with a straight sets victory over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea. Czech veteran Kvitova advanced to a Saturday showdown against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina with a 7-5, 6-4 win in 1hr 41min.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK