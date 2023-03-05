Daniil Medvedev ends Novak Djoko’s winning streak; sets up final with Andrey Rublev

After briefly dropping outside the top 10 for the first time since July 2019, Medvedev has stormed back into that elite ranking bracket, winning his last 13 matches—within an 18-day period—to set up an all-Russian Dubai final against defending champion Andrey Rublev

Daniil Medvedev celebrates his win over Novak Djokovic in Dubai on Friday. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev appears to have returned to his best form as he ended Novak Djokovic’s undefeated 15-0 start to the season with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over the World

No. 1 on Friday.

After briefly dropping outside the top 10 for the first time since July 2019, Medvedev has stormed back into that elite ranking bracket, winning his last 13 matches—within an 18-day period—to set up an all-Russian Dubai final against defending champion Andrey Rublev.

Medvedev had lost his last four meetings with Djokovic, who was on a 20-match win streak stretching back to last year’s ATP Finals, coming into the contest. The 27-year-old is looking to win a third title in as many weeks, having picked up trophies in Rotterdam and Doha in the build-up to Dubai. “Every time I beat Novak is an amazing feeling. He’s probably the greatest tennis player of all time,” said Medvedev.

