Andy Murray hails Daniil Medvedev after defeat in final

Daniil Medvedev (left) and Andy Murray in Doha. Pic/AFP

Daniil Medvedev beat fellow former World No. 1 Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in the Qatar Open final on Saturday to win his second ATP title in a week. The 27-year-old, who won in Rotterdam last Sunday, convincingly ended his 35-year-old opponent’s comeback heroics that saw Murray fight four three-set battles and overcome eight match points to reach the final in Doha.

Medvedev broke Murray’s first serve in each set as he remained unbeaten in three encounters between the two. His 17th career title should see him move up one place to seventh in the new world rankings. “Daniil is one of my favourite players to watch and one of the best on the tour,” said Murray, who acknowledged he had been through an “amazing week”. Murray is expected to rise from 70th to 52 in the world rankings.

