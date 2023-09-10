Veteran Albert Ramos will replace the 20-year-old World No. 1 for the matches in Valencia between September 12-17, said the Spanish tennis federation in a statement

Carlos Alcaraz

Listen to this article Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after defeat x 00:00

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Davis Cup finals group stage on Saturday after his US Open semi-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev.

Also Read: US Open: I am feeling strong, says Alcaraz

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Albert Ramos will replace the 20-year-old World No. 1 for the matches in Valencia between September 12-17, said the Spanish tennis federation in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever