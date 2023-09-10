Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after defeat

Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after defeat

Updated on: 10 September,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

Veteran Albert Ramos will replace the 20-year-old World No. 1 for the matches in Valencia between September 12-17, said the Spanish tennis federation in a statement

Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after defeat

Carlos Alcaraz

Listen to this article
Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after defeat
x
00:00

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Davis Cup finals group stage on Saturday after his US Open semi-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev.


Also Read: US Open: I am feeling strong, says Alcaraz


Veteran Albert Ramos will replace the 20-year-old World No. 1 for the matches in Valencia between September 12-17, said the Spanish tennis federation in a statement. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

carlos alcaraz davis cup tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK