It gave Spain 2-0 lead, with Roberto Bautista Agut having already defeated Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (1), 6-4. Alcaraz then partnered Marcel Granollers-Pujol to win the doubles and wrap up a 3-0 win

Carlos Alcaraz. Pic/AFP

Alcaraz's Spain off the mark in Davis Cup opener

Less than two weeks after his shocking second-round exit at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz helped Spain get off to a winning start against the Czech Republic in the Davis Cup. Alcaraz clinched victory for Spain when Tomas Machac retired injured at 6-7 (3), 6-1.

