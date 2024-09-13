Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Alcarazs Spain off the mark in Davis Cup opener

Alcaraz’s Spain off the mark in Davis Cup opener

Updated on: 13 September,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Valencia (Spain)
Agencies

It gave Spain 2-0 lead, with Roberto Bautista Agut having already defeated Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (1), 6-4. Alcaraz then partnered  Marcel Granollers-Pujol to win the doubles and wrap up a 3-0 win

Alcaraz’s Spain off the mark in Davis Cup opener

Carlos Alcaraz. Pic/AFP

Alcaraz’s Spain off the mark in Davis Cup opener
Less than two weeks after his shocking second-round exit at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz helped Spain get off to a winning start against the Czech Republic in the Davis Cup. Alcaraz clinched victory for Spain when Tomas Machac retired injured at 6-7 (3), 6-1. 


Also Read: It’s 50-50 v Sweden: India captain Rajpal



It gave Spain 2-0 lead, with Roberto Bautista Agut having already defeated Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (1), 6-4. Alcaraz then partnered  Marcel Granollers-Pujol to win the doubles and wrap up a 3-0 win.


