Sinner, Alcaraz are new kings!

Alcaraz, two years Sinner’s junior, won the French Open and defended his Wimbledon title in 2024 and already has won four Grand Slam titles

Carlos Alcaraz. Pic/AFP

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz split the four Grand Slams between them in 2024, confirming their status as the brightest stars in the new golden generation.

On Sunday Sinner added the US Open to his Australian Open triumph in January. He became the first man since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to win his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season. It’s a feat that eluded Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. Alcaraz, two years Sinner’s junior, won the French Open and defended his Wimbledon title in 2024 and already has won four Grand Slam titles.

Sinner, 23, has six titles this year while Alcaraz has three. Alcaraz is making Grand Slam history faster than the Big Three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. None of the three managed to win four majors before the age of 22. Djokovic did not win his fourth Slam till the 2011 US Open, when he was 24. Nadal was 22 when he won his fourth (2008 French Open) while Federer was 23 when he collected a fourth major at the 2004 US Open.

