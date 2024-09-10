Deadline approaching for appeal to CAS

There is a 21-day appeal window which began when the parties received the decision. Any appeal would be filed to Switzerland’s Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP

Time is running out for appeals to be filed in the case that exonerated new US Open champion Jannik Sinner from doping.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and Nado Italia, Italy’s anti-doping agency, likely have only one more day to challenge the decision announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on August 20.

There is a 21-day appeal window which began when the parties received the decision. Any appeal would be filed to Switzerland’s Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March, but was not suspended as the ITIA said the drug entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist. The case was kept secret till last month. An appeal could jeopardise his US Open title.

