Deadline approaching for appeal to CAS

Updated on: 10 September,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Rome
AP , PTI |

There is a 21-day appeal window which began when the parties received the decision. Any appeal would be filed to Switzerland’s Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP

Time is running out for appeals to be filed in the case that exonerated new US Open champion Jannik Sinner from doping.


The World Anti-Doping Agency and Nado Italia, Italy’s anti-doping agency, likely have only one more day to challenge the decision announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on August 20.



Also Read: I let a lot of people down: Taylor Fritz on US Open final defeat


There is a 21-day appeal window which began when the parties received the decision. Any appeal would be filed to Switzerland’s Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). 

Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March, but was not suspended as the ITIA said the drug entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist. The case was kept secret till last month. An appeal could jeopardise his US Open title. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

