During the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra expressed his desire to play in the Diamond League Final to be held in Brussels, Belgium, on September 14. For that to happen, he will have to play at least one DL Meeting, either in Lausanne on August 22 or in Zurich on September 5

Neeraj Chopra (Pic: X/@mid_day/File Pic)

Listen to this article WATCH VIDEO: Javelin star Neeraj Chopra starts training ahead of the upcoming events x 00:00

India's javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra started his training session ahead of the upcoming events. Recently, the Indian athlete shared a video on his Instagram in which he was hanging on the bar and training with a ball in the middle of his legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra finished in the second position in the javelin throw event. He showcased a stunning effort by registering a throw of 89.45m.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO | "He should have given me 5-6 acres of land": Arshad Nadeem on receiving buffalo as a gift

After the Paris Olympics 2024, the Lausanne Diamond League (Switzerland), Zurich Diamond League (Switzerland) and Brussels Diamond League Finals (Belgium) are the upcoming events.

The participation in the above-mentioned events will be completely Neeraj Chopra's decision.

His silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 cements his legacy in track and field, particularly in men's javelin. However, his path to the podium was far from straightforward, as he contended with an adductor injury leading up to the Games.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Nadeem's monster effort, the sixth-longest in history, also came in his second attempt which was like a bolt from the blue that stunned the Stade de France.

Grenada's Anderson Peters earned the bronze with an 88.54m throw.

Post Paris Games, Neeraj Chopra left for Germany after winning a silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 to take medical advice regarding a possible surgery and to decide whether to feature in the upcoming Diamond League meetings, according to sources. The 26-year-old Chopra had earlier also consulted a doctor in Germany regarding his injury. He also had a short training stint in Saarbrucken, Germany last month before the Olympics.

During the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra expressed his desire to play in the Diamond League Final to be held in Brussels, Belgium, on September 14. For that to happen, he will have to play at least one DL Meeting, either in Lausanne on August 22 or in Zurich on September 5.