Alexander Zverev returns to action six months after injury

Updated on: 10 December,2022 09:21 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies

The German, 25, appeared in the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia where he defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem in two super tiebreaks. 

Alexander Zverev returns to action six months after injury

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev


Alexander Zverev on Thursday returned to tennis for the first time since tearing ankle ligaments in his French Open semi-final defeat to Rafael Nadal in June. 


World No.12 Zverev then lost to the Russian Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-0.

