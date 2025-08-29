Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Alexander Zverev sweeps into US Open third round

Alexander Zverev sweeps into US Open third round

Updated on: 29 August,2025 09:25 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Third seed Zverev has reached at least the quarter-finals in each of his last four trips to New York, where he finished runner-up in 2020

Alexander Zverev sweeps into US Open third round

Germany’s Alexander Zverev hits a forehand return to Britain’s Jacob Fearnley during their men's singles second round tennis match on day five of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Alexander Zverev sweeps into US Open third round
x
00:00

Alexander Zverev cruised into the third round of the US Open on Thursday with a straight-sets win over Britain's Jacob Fearnley. 

Alexander Zverev cruised into the third round of the US Open on Thursday with a straight-sets win over Britain's Jacob Fearnley. 

Three-time Grand Slam runner-up Zverev eased past world number 60 Fearnley 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to book a date with Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Russia's Roman Safiullin. Only Carlos Alcaraz has more than Zverev's 45 match wins on the men's circuit this season. 



Third seed Zverev has reached at least the quarter-finals in each of his last four trips to New York, where he finished runner-up in 2020. Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have scooped the last seven Grand Slams together but Zverev is hoping to muscle in on their territory and claim an elusive first major. 


"I'm here to spoil the party. I'm going to try to do that," said Zverev, who lost last year's French Open final to Alcaraz and came second to Sinner in Melbourne in January.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

us open carlos alcaraz tennis news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK