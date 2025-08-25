Breaking News
'Sinner is unbelievable on hard courts': Carlos Alcaraz

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

World No. 1 and defending champion, Sinner, has not lost a Grand Slam hard-court match since being ousted in the fourth round of the US Open by Alexander Zverev two years ago

'Sinner is unbelievable on hard courts': Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to end Jannik Sinner’s dominance of hard-court Grand Slam tournaments as the pair prepare for another potential title battle here at the US Open. 

Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to end Jannik Sinner’s dominance of hard-court Grand Slam tournaments as the pair prepare for another potential title battle here at the US Open. 

World No. 1 and defending champion, Sinner, has not lost a Grand Slam hard-court match since being ousted in the fourth round of the US Open by Alexander Zverev two years ago. 



World No. 2 Alcaraz, who beat Sinner in the Cincinnati Open final last Monday when the ailing Italian retired in the first set while trailing 0-5, said on Saturday that ending Sinner’s Grand Slam streak would be great. 


“I think the last three Slams on hard courts he won. It’s been unbelievable the tennis he’s bringing on hard courts. So, I just look up to him in some ways. It’s gonna be great if I meet him in the final. He has a big target, [on] his back,” said Alcaraz. 

Alcaraz will face USA’s Reilly Opelka in Round One on Monday. 

