All eyes on Prokofiev in Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million

Winner will take home Rs 90 lakh in prize money

Prokofiev. Pics/RWITC

The Mumbai racing season's most glitzy and glamorous event after the Indian Derby, the Gr 1, Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million (PBMM), will be run on Sunday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. The race is also called "juvenile Derby" because it throws up the most forward three-year-old in the country who, very deservingly, will take home Rs 90 lakh as the prize money.

Fun, food and fashion is the theme of the day, with free entry for the well dressed ladies (in the elite enclosure), and a free contest of skill which offers a car as prize for correctly predicting the first four finishers in the PBMM. But the hero or heroine of the day is undoubtedly the colt of filly who wins the coveted race. There are 16 best bred horses in the fray, but the one who all will have to beat is Prokofiev.

A short note on top contenders:

The prime contender

Prokofiev (1 win from 2 starts)

3y bay colt (Leitir Mor - Balmoral Castle)

Bred at: Poonawalla stud farm

Trainer: Prasanna Kumar

Jockey: David Allan

Comment: Perhaps the best three-year-old in the country at the moment. It will take an exceptionally gifted horse with luck to hope to beat him.

Sovereign King

The Challengers

Sovereign King (1 win from 2 starts)

3y bay colt (Top Class - Starlet)

Bred at: Mukteshwar stud

Trainer: Adhirajsingh

Jockey: CS Jodha

Comment: Fluent winner on debut, lost to Prokofiev in next start. Will he be able to turn the tables on him now? That remains to be seen.

Elusive Art

Elusive Art (2 wins from 2 starts)

3y bay filly (Dali - Elusive Legend)

Bred at: Mukteshwar stud

Trainer: Adhirajsingh

Jockey: Neeraj Rawal

Comment: Has won two races over progressive trips of 1000m and 1200m. Now trying 200m extra.

Big Bay

Big Bay (1 win from 2 starts)

3y bay gelding (Speaking Of Which - Clementi)

Bred at: Usha stud

Trainer: M Narredu

Jockey: Suraj Narredu

Comment: Vastly improved between the loss on debut in December and a victory on the Derby day six weeks later. Now gets top gun Suraj Narredu in the saddle.

Red Bishop

The dark horse

Red Bishop (1 win from 1 start)

3y bay gelding (Kingda Ka - Solar Midnight)

Bred at: Naloli stud

Trainer: P Shroff

Jockey: P Trevor

Comment: Thundered on to the scene from nowhere to shock stable-mate favourite when least expected only two weeks ago. Short on experience but not on potential for class. A joker in the pack if he gets going.