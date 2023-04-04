Breaking News
All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament from April 7

Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament from April 7

Representative Image


The sixth edition of SBI Life All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament will be held at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture, Peddar Road, from April 7 to 12.


The event is approved by the All India Chess Federation and Maharashtra Chess Association.  Players’ performance will be taken into account to determine their FIDE ratings. 



The tournament carries a total prize money of  Rs 3 lakh with the winner set to win Rs 75,000.

