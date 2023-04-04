All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament from April 7

The tournament carries a total prize money of Rs 3 lakh with the winner set to win Rs 75,000.

Representative Image

The sixth edition of SBI Life All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament will be held at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture, Peddar Road, from April 7 to 12.

The event is approved by the All India Chess Federation and Maharashtra Chess Association. Players’ performance will be taken into account to determine their FIDE ratings.

