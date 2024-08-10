Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > American Rai Benjamin beats world record holder Karsten Warholm for gold in 400m hurdles

American Rai Benjamin beats world-record-holder Karsten Warholm for gold in 400m hurdles

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Saint-Denis (France)
AP , PTI |

Top

Benjamin won silver behind Warholm when the Norwegian set the world record at the Tokyo Games three years ago

American Rai Benjamin beats world-record-holder Karsten Warholm for gold in 400m hurdles

US' Rai Benjamin celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
American Rai Benjamin beats world-record-holder Karsten Warholm for gold in 400m hurdles
x
00:00

American sprinter Rai Benjamin convincingly beat world-record-holder Karsten Warholm and Brazil's Alison dos Santos in the 400-meter hurdles final at the Paris Olympics on Friday.


Benjamin clocked 46.46 seconds to win gold, finishing several strides ahead of Warholm (47.06) and Dos Santos (47.26). Benjamin was able to win despite landing awkwardly coming over the eighth hurdle in a race between the three fastest men in history.



Benjamin won silver behind Warholm when the Norwegian set the world record at the Tokyo Games three years ago.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 athletics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK