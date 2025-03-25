Anahat, Chinappa move to third round in Indian Open Squash

Day 2 saw Anahat play with panache, whilst Joshna Chinappa registered a comfortable win and the top seed in the women’s draw Akanksha Salunkhe walked away with a win against Tanvi Khanna

Anahat Singh

Newly crowned India Women’s No 1 Anahat Singh celebrated her climb to the top of the rankings with a commanding win in Round 2 of the Indian Open, here at the Bombay Gymkhana on Tuesday. In what is India's first ever PSA Squash Copper tournament, Day 2 saw Anahat play with panache, whilst Joshna Chinappa registered a comfortable win and the top seed in the women’s draw Akanksha Salunkhe walked away with a win against Tanvi Khanna. In the men’s draw, Veer Chotrani made heads turn as he defeated the fifth seed Simon Herbert.

The 17-year-old Anahat Singh was up against Spain’s Cristina Gomez, and the Indian ace used power and guile to her advantage, winning in 30 minutes. The India Women’s No 1, who was dominant from the very get-go, did not allow her opponent to settle down, and won with a scoreline of 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-2).

Meanwhile, the fifth seed Joshna Chinappa too had a good day out on the court, as she stormed past her opponent. Chinappa, who was playing Sofia Mateos from Spain, displayed immense control and precision throughout her game, and won in 20 minutes, with a scoreline of (3-0) 11-1, 11-7, 11-8. Top seed Akanksha Salunkhe opened her campaign with a win as well. She was up against the Tanvi Khanna and put in a superb performance to win with a 3-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4) scoreline in 39 minutes.

In the men’s draw, India’s Veer Chotrani, who registered a morale-boosting win on Day 1, continued with his good run of form, and caused the first big upset of the tournament. Chotrani put in a brilliant performance, packed with power and determination on his way to a 3-1 (11-4, 10-12, 16-14, 11-6) win. Sixth seed Abhay Singh was also in action in his second-round clash, and he was up against Melvil Scianimanico from France.

Abhay, who has been in good form recently, was on top of his game yet again, as he eased past his opponent without too many hiccups. Abhay won in 38 minutes, with a scoreline of 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-7), and booked his berth in the next round.

However, India’s Men’s No 1 Ramit Tandon had a tough day out on court, and lost a very tightly contested match. Ramit was up against the Malaysian Ameeshenraj Chandaran, and the duo matched each other shot for shot, dragging the game to the nervy final set. Ramit, who is also supported by JSW, started out all guns blazing, winning the first two sets quite easily before Chandaran bounced back to win three games on the trot. Chandaran took 52 minutes to register a 3-2 (5-11, 1-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6) win. Another Indian player, who was on the wrong end of the result was, Velavan Senthilkumar as he was defeated by the Egyptian Kareem El Torkey with a scoreline of 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-5).