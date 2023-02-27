Breaking News
Mumbai: Repair work for 348 km roads will start in April, says BMC
Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help
Gang of quacks runs amok in Mumbai cancer hospitals
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Anamika Anupama settle for silver

Anamika, Anupama settle for silver

Updated on: 27 February,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  Bulgaria
Agencies |

Top

Anamika went down 1-4 against Hu Meiyi of China in the final of the women’s Light Flyweight (50kg) division.

Anamika, Anupama settle for silver

Anamika (left) and Anupama


India’s women pugilists Anamika and Anupama clinched silver medals at the ongoing 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday.


Anamika went down 1-4 against Hu Meiyi of China in the final of the women’s Light Flyweight (50kg) division.



Meanwhile, Anupama (81kg) lost against Emma-sue Greentree of Australia in the final by a unanimous decision.


Also read: India's Nishant Dev off to flying start at 74th Strandja International Boxing tour

Also, three female pugilists S Kalaivani (48kg), Shruti Yadav (70kg) and Monika (+81kg) claimed bronze medals in the tournament. 

Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) and the 2021 World Youth champion Sachin (54kg) also ended their campaign with bronze medals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

boxing sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK