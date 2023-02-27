Anamika, Anupama settle for silver

Anamika went down 1-4 against Hu Meiyi of China in the final of the women’s Light Flyweight (50kg) division.

India’s women pugilists Anamika and Anupama clinched silver medals at the ongoing 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday.

Anamika went down 1-4 against Hu Meiyi of China in the final of the women’s Light Flyweight (50kg) division.

Meanwhile, Anupama (81kg) lost against Emma-sue Greentree of Australia in the final by a unanimous decision.

Also, three female pugilists S Kalaivani (48kg), Shruti Yadav (70kg) and Monika (+81kg) claimed bronze medals in the tournament.

Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) and the 2021 World Youth champion Sachin (54kg) also ended their campaign with bronze medals.

