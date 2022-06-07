Anand upstages World No.1 Carlsen

After defeating the Norwegian superstar in the Blitz event that preceded the Classical section, Anand claimed the victory in a thrilling Armageddon

Viswanathan Anand

Indian ace Viswanathan Anand returned to winning ways, upstaging World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Classical section early on Monday in the Norway Chess tournament to climb to the top spot.

After defeating the Norwegian superstar in the Blitz event that preceded the Classical section, Anand claimed the victory in a thrilling Armageddon (sudden death game) after the regular match ended in a 40-move draw.

Also Read: Sable does it once again!

In the Armageddon, Anand, 52, recreated magic of old when he stunned Carlsen to post a win in 50 moves. With 10 points in his kitty, the Indian GM leads the field with four more rounds to go in the prestigious tournament which features some of the best players in the sport.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever