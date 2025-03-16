Breaking News
Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours
Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case
Mumbai weather updates: Is the heat wave receding?
Mumbai: Pydhonie cops get a clean chit for custodial death
Maharashtra: Forest department seizes 1,800 kg of wood used to make gutka
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Andreeva 17 stuns Swiatek sets up final with Sabalenka

Andreeva, 17, stuns Swiatek, sets up final with Sabalenka

Updated on: 16 March,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Indian Wells
AFP |

Top

Reflecting on her win, Andreeva said, “I felt that I was dealing with the nerves and the pressure pretty well, so I just feel proud of myself”

Andreeva, 17, stuns Swiatek, sets up final with Sabalenka

Mirra Andreeva is ecstatic after beating Iga Swiatek on Friday. Pic/Getty images

Listen to this article
Andreeva, 17, stuns Swiatek, sets up final with Sabalenka
x
00:00

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva ended defending champion Iga Swiatek’s bid for an unprecedented third Indian Wells women’s title, toppling the World No.2 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 6-3 on Friday to reach the final. 


Andreeva, 17, ended Swiatek’s 10-match Indian Wells winning streak, beating the Polish star for the second time in three weeks after toppling her in the quarter-finals at Dubai. She’ll have a shot at claiming another prestigious title on Sunday when she takes on World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.


Reflecting on her win, Andreeva said, “I felt that I was dealing with the nerves and the pressure pretty well, so I just feel proud of myself.”


Meanwhile, Sabalenka avenged her Australian Open loss to Madison Keys by thrashing her 6-0, 6-1. 

“I was just really hungry to get this win against Madison. I think tactically I played really great tennis” said a jubilant Sabalenka.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Iga Swiatek tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK