Andreeva, 17, stuns Swiatek, sets up final with Sabalenka

Mirra Andreeva is ecstatic after beating Iga Swiatek on Friday. Pic/Getty images

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva ended defending champion Iga Swiatek’s bid for an unprecedented third Indian Wells women’s title, toppling the World No.2 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 6-3 on Friday to reach the final.

Andreeva, 17, ended Swiatek’s 10-match Indian Wells winning streak, beating the Polish star for the second time in three weeks after toppling her in the quarter-finals at Dubai. She’ll have a shot at claiming another prestigious title on Sunday when she takes on World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Reflecting on her win, Andreeva said, “I felt that I was dealing with the nerves and the pressure pretty well, so I just feel proud of myself.”

Meanwhile, Sabalenka avenged her Australian Open loss to Madison Keys by thrashing her 6-0, 6-1.

“I was just really hungry to get this win against Madison. I think tactically I played really great tennis” said a jubilant Sabalenka.

