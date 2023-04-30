Madrid Open: Andreeva enters Round 4 in Madrid on 16th birthday

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 April,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Top

Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva celebrated her 16th birthday by continuing her sensational run in the Madrid Open with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Magda Linette to reach the fourth round on Saturday. 


The Russian teenager, ranked at a lowly 194, and who ousted 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and World No.14  Beatriz Haddad Maia earlier in the tournament, will face World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the Last 16. 


