Madrid Open: Andreeva enters Round 4 in Madrid on 16th birthday

Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva celebrated her 16th birthday by continuing her sensational run in the Madrid Open with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Magda Linette to reach the fourth round on Saturday.

The Russian teenager, ranked at a lowly 194, and who ousted 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and World No.14 Beatriz Haddad Maia earlier in the tournament, will face World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the Last 16.

