Madrid Open: Teen Andreeva advances to round three; Andy Murray loses

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

Andreeva defeated 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez for her first tour-level win. In the men’s draw, two-time Madrid champion Andy Murray lost his first-round match 2-6, 6 (9/7)-7 to qualifier Andrea Vavassori

Andy Murray. Pic/AFP

After another impressive victory, Mirra Andreeva, 15, who beat 14th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (6), 6-3 to advance to the third round of Madrid Open, patiently took photos with some fans who looked young enough to be her classmates in high school. 


Andreeva defeated 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez for her first tour-level win. In the men’s draw, two-time Madrid champion Andy Murray lost his first-round match 2-6, 6 (9/7)-7 to qualifier Andrea Vavassori.



Also Read: Andy Murray hails Daniil Medvedev after defeat in final


