Madrid Open: Teen Andreeva advances to round three; Andy Murray loses

Andreeva defeated 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez for her first tour-level win. In the men’s draw, two-time Madrid champion Andy Murray lost his first-round match 2-6, 6 (9/7)-7 to qualifier Andrea Vavassori

Andy Murray. Pic/AFP

After another impressive victory, Mirra Andreeva, 15, who beat 14th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (6), 6-3 to advance to the third round of Madrid Open, patiently took photos with some fans who looked young enough to be her classmates in high school.

