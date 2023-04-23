Breaking News
Novak Djokovic out of Madrid Masters due to injury

Updated on: 23 April,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP

Djokovic had said ahead of the Srpska Open that his elbow was 'not in an ideal condition'

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Madrid Masters on Saturday according to the competition’s organisers. 


“Novak Djokovic is unable to compete at the Madrid Open,” the organisers wrote on Instagram ahead of the tournament which starts April 26. Djokovic’s withdrawal, thought to be related to an elbow problem he has been suffering from, is a blow to his preparations for the French Open, which starts at the end of May. 



The Serb, 35, suffered a straight-set defeat by compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals at Banja Luka in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday. Djokovic had said ahead of the Srpska Open that his elbow was “not in an ideal condition.”


