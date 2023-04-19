Breaking News
Djokovic yet to recover from elbow injury

Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
“The elbow is not in ideal condition, but let’s say it’s good enough. Hopefully it will be fully ready for the first match,” said Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said Monday he has not fully recovered from an elbow issue which hindered him in his Monte Carlo Masters last-16 exit last week. The World No. 1 struggled with his serve before falling to Lorenzo Musetti.


Also Read: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic aims for better start at clay-court



“The elbow is not in ideal condition, but let’s say it’s good enough. Hopefully it will be fully ready for the first match,” said Djokovic.


