World No. 1 Novak Djokovic aims for better start at clay-court

Updated on: 11 April,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Monte Carlo
AFP |

The Serb is back on court after missing Indian Wells and Miami Open. “I hope I will start well, because the last three tournaments in Monte Carlo I have not been very successful,” the World No. 1 said on Sunday

Novak Djokovic


Novak Djokovic says he is “motivated” to make a better than usual start to the clay-court season in Monte Carlo as he tunes up for a 23rd Grand Slam bid at the French Open.


The Serb is back on court after missing Indian Wells and Miami Open. “I hope I will start well, because the last three tournaments in Monte Carlo I have not been very successful,” the World No. 1 said on Sunday.



Also read: Novak Djokovic holds on in Dubai, extends winning streak to 18


“And I’m also motivated because I didn’t play for the past month,” added Djokovic.

