World No. 1 Novak Djokovic aims for better start at clay-court

The Serb is back on court after missing Indian Wells and Miami Open. “I hope I will start well, because the last three tournaments in Monte Carlo I have not been very successful,” the World No. 1 said on Sunday

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic says he is “motivated” to make a better than usual start to the clay-court season in Monte Carlo as he tunes up for a 23rd Grand Slam bid at the French Open.

The Serb is back on court after missing Indian Wells and Miami Open. “I hope I will start well, because the last three tournaments in Monte Carlo I have not been very successful,” the World No. 1 said on Sunday.

Also read: Novak Djokovic holds on in Dubai, extends winning streak to 18

“And I’m also motivated because I didn’t play for the past month,” added Djokovic.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever