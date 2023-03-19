Novak Djokovic to miss Miami Open

World No. 1 men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to the United States over his vaccination status and he will miss next week’s ATP Masters 1000 Miami Open in Florida

Novak Djokovic. Pic/AFP

