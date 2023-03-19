Breaking News
Novak Djokovic to miss Miami Open

Updated on: 19 March,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
World No. 1 men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to the United States over his vaccination status and he will miss next week’s ATP Masters 1000 Miami Open in Florida

Novak Djokovic. Pic/AFP


World No. 1 men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to the United States over his vaccination status and he will miss next week’s ATP Masters 1000 Miami Open in Florida.


