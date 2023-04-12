Ankita helps India beat Thailand 2-1

In the first match of the tie, Bhosale lost 2-6 1-6 to Luksika Kumkhum, leaving India trailing 0-1 in the Pool A contest

Ankita Raina

Seasoned Ankita Raina triumphed in the second singles and then combined with Rutuja Bhosale to win the decisive doubles as India went past Thailand 2-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition on the opening day of the Bille Jean King Cup here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the tie, Bhosale lost 2-6 1-6 to Luksika Kumkhum, leaving India trailing 0-1 in the Pool A contest.

The onus to bring India back was on Raina and she did not disappoint, levelling the tie 1-1 after winning her second singles 5-7 6-1 6-3 against Peangtarn Plipuech. In the decisive doubles, Raina and Bhosale came from behind to beat the Thai pairing of Kumkhum and Plipuech 4-6 6-3 6-2.

India will take on hosts Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

