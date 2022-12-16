Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Iga Swiatek Rafael Nadal crowned ITF World Champions 2022

Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal crowned ITF World Champions 2022

Updated on: 16 December,2022 10:53 AM IST  |  Doha
ANI |

Top

Nadal clinched the award despite finishing number 2 in ATP Rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz, while Swiatek topped the year-end WTA rankings

Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal crowned ITF World Champions 2022

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal. Pics/AFP


Polish star Iga Swiatek and Spanish legend Rafael Nadal were crowned as ITF World Champions 2022 by the International Tennis Federation for clinching two Grand Slam titles during this season.


As per ESPN, ITF determines its awards based on criteria that include all events and give special weightage to four major championships and two team events, which are Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup.



Nadal clinched the award despite finishing number 2 in ATP Rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz, while Swiatek topped the year-end WTA rankings.


Nadal has clinched the title for the fifth time, having won it back in 2008, 2010, 2017 and 2019. He increased his Grand Slam title tally to a men's record of 22, by winning the Australian Open back in January and French Open later in June.

Also read: ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal finishes his campaign with win over Ruud

Swiatek has won her maiden ITF Championship title and it comes after she won the French Open and US Open. She led the WTA with eight titles this year and had a 37-match winning streak, which is the longest unbeaten run in women's tennis since 1997.

The ITF Awards will be presented on July 8 next year at a ceremony at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Other ITF World Champions include:

- Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in women's doubles;

- Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in men's doubles;

- Diede de Groot in women's wheelchair tennis;

- Shingo Kunieda in men's wheelchair tennis;

- Niels Vink in quad wheelchair tennis.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rafael nadal tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK