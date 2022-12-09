Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Australian Open 2022 World No 1 Iga Swiatek leads entry list

Australian Open 2022: World No 1 Iga Swiatek leads entry list

Updated on: 09 December,2022 10:19 AM IST  |  Melbourne
IANS |

Top

Three former Australian Open champions are in the line-up -- Victoria Azarenka (2012-13), Naomi Osaka (2019, 2021) and Sofia Kenin (2020) -- as well as three former Australian Open runners-up, Petra Kvitova (2019), Garbine Muguruza (2020) and Danielle Collins (2022)

Australian Open 2022: World No 1 Iga Swiatek leads entry list

Iga Swiatek. Pic/AFP


World No.1 Iga Swiatek leads the entry list for next year's Australian Open, which is based on the WTA rankings of the week beginning December 5.


Reigning Roland Garros and US Open champion Swiatek is one of 12 current or former Grand Slam winners who have entered the first major of 2023, which begins on January 16 in Melbourne. The Pole, who reached her first Australian Open semifinal this year, will be bidding to add a fourth Grand Slam title to her haul so far.



Three former Australian Open champions are in the line-up -- Victoria Azarenka (2012-13), Naomi Osaka (2019, 2021) and Sofia Kenin (2020) -- as well as three former Australian Open runners-up, Petra Kvitova (2019), Garbine Muguruza (2020) and Danielle Collins (2022).


This year's champion, Ashleigh Barty, retired from professional tennis in March and will not defend her title.

Alongside Swiatek, Azarenka, Osaka, Kenin, Kvitova and Muguruza, the remaining roster of Grand Slam champions in the field comprises Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and Emma Raducanu.

Also read: No.1 Iga Swiatek made to sweat by qualifier for semis berth

As per WTA, nineteen of the world's Top 20 are entered, with the only exception being the provisionally suspended Simona Halep.

Kenin, currently ranked No.240 and on the comeback trail after an injury-struck season, is one of 11 players using a special ranking to enter the main draw.

The others include two former Grand Slam finalists, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Marketa Vondrousova, as well as Karolina Muchova, Nadia Podoroska, Laura Siegemund, Jaqueline Cristian, Patricia Maria Tig, Evgeniya Rodina, Zheng Saisai and Kristina Kucova.

No.95-ranked Ysaline Bonaventure is the last player to be directly accepted into the main draw. In the event of withdrawals, the next five players in would be Harriet Dart, Kateryna Baindl, Dayana Yastremska, Alycia Parks and Margarita Betova (Gasparyan, using a special ranking).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Naomi Osaka Victoria Azarenka garbine muguruza Ashleigh Barty australian open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK