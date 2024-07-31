Breaking News
Archery: Bhajan Kaur sails into pre-quarters, Ankita out

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Paris
IANS |

Despite being one set from victory, Ankita lost the final two sets and missed out on qualifying with a 4-6 loss to Poland’s Wioleta Myszor

India’s Bhajan Kaur during the elimination round in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Bhajan Kaur dominated Poland’s Wioleta Myszor in straight sets in the Round of 16 elimination round to register a 6-0 victory and reach the pre-quarterfinals. 


Ranked 45 in the world, Bhajan Kaur scored 28, 29, 28 in the three sets to confirm her qualification to the next round. Myszor was not able to find her footing in the match as she struggled with scores of 23, 26, and 22 with only one shot in the inner-10 circle. 



Despite Kaur’s win, there were some signs of gloom in the Indian archery camp as fellow compatriot Ankita Bhakat was eliminated moments before Kaur’s match.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Paris Olympics 2024 sports sports news International Sports News Sports Update

