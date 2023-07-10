Breaking News
Priyansh rocks to become World U-21 Archery champion

Updated on: 10 July,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Limerick (Ireland)
PTI |

Earlier, Aditi Swami had prevailed over Leann Drake of the USA 142-136 to bag the women’s under-18 title. India’s medal tally includes one silver and three bronze

Under-21 compound archery world champion Priyansh

India’s Priyansh became under-21 world champion in compound archery, as the country’s medal tally swelled to nine medals, including five golds here.


Also Read: Abhishek Verma clinches gold at Archery World Cup Stage 3


Priyansh defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia 147-141 in a one-sided men’s U-21 individual final in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships here on Saturday.


Earlier, Aditi Swami had prevailed over Leann Drake of the USA 142-136 to bag the women’s under-18 title. India’s medal tally includes one silver and three bronze. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

