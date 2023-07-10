Priyansh rocks to become World U-21 Archery champion

Earlier, Aditi Swami had prevailed over Leann Drake of the USA 142-136 to bag the women’s under-18 title. India’s medal tally includes one silver and three bronze

Under-21 compound archery world champion Priyansh

India’s Priyansh became under-21 world champion in compound archery, as the country’s medal tally swelled to nine medals, including five golds here.

Priyansh defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia 147-141 in a one-sided men’s U-21 individual final in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships here on Saturday.

