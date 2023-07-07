India clinch U-18 and U-21 gold medals in World Archery Youth Championships

By the halfway mark, the trio extended its lead to 10 points and went on to seal the issue with a handsome eight-point margin

India's women compound archers reigned supreme, winning the Under-18 and U-21 team titles at the World Youth Championships here on Thursday. India women's under-18 compound team of Aishwarya Sharma, Aditi Swami and Ekta Rani defeated their opponents from USA for their first gold medal of the day.

The women's team bounced back from behind to edge past Olivia Dean, Liko Arreola and Leann Drake 214-212. Later in the evening, the U-21 trio of Avneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur and Pragati prevailed over Mexico's Adriana Castillo, Jimenez Valdez and Selene Rodriguez 222-214 to complete its dominance. The U-21 women's team had a strong start, taking a four-point lead in the opening end.

By the halfway mark, the trio extended its lead to 10 points and went on to seal the issue with a handsome eight-point margin. This was India's third gold medal in the competition. Priyansh and Avneet Kaur on Wednesday won gold in the junior mixed team compound event. However, the men's U-18 compound team of Manav Jadhao, Pawan Gat and Ganesh Thirumuru failed to replicate the success of the women's team, settling for a silver after going down against Mexico.

Trailing by eight points after a wayward opening round, the Indian men's team fought back to lead 163-162 after the third end. But the Indian trio could not maintain its consistency as Mexico sealed the issue 216-215. India also had won two bronze medals on Wednesday. Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event. Parth and Ridhi won bronze in the junior recurve mixed team.

