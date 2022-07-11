Arjun Atwal finishes T-63 as Mullinax wins Barbasol

Arjun Atwal shot 73-70 in the final two rounds for a total of 7-under 281

Arjun Atwal of India plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 08, 2022 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP. Source/PTI

India's Arjun Atwal had a birdie and a bogey on either side of the Keene Trace Golf Club course on a final day when he played 29 holes, 11 of them from the previous round, to finish T-63 at the Barbasol Championship. Atwal shot 73-70 in the final two rounds for a total of 7-under 281. He closed his final round on Par-3 ninth with a chip-in for the second time in the week.

"It is tiring but good to get in two weeks of play" said Atwal, who missed quite a few short putts during the week. The 49-year-old is also in the field for the Barracuda Championship next week. Meanwhile, Trey Mullinax birdied the 72nd hole to win the title by a single stroke. The event was co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR and he now receives exemptions on both the Tours. The American, who started the final round three strokes behind 54-hole leader Matti Schmid, battled with playing partner Kevin Streelman down the stretch as the pair exchanged blows in glorious sunshine in Kentucky.



They were neck-and-neck on 24 under par standing on the 18th tee and both found the green with their second strokes, Streelman just inside Mullinax's approach.

Putting first, Mullinax holed his effort from 15 feet for a final round 66 and a 25 under par total, leaving his compatriot with a birdie putt to force a sudden death play-off. From 11 feet, Streelman pushed his putt, handing Mullinax his first PGA TOUR victory on his 106th start. With his victory, Mullinax also secured the final place at The 150th Open at St Andrews as part of The Open Qualifying Series. Mark Hubbard carded a seven under par 65 to finish third on 22 under par. Germany's Hurly Long was one stroke back in fourth place after following his third round nine under par 63 with a one under par 71. The trio of Ricardo Gouveia, Marcus Helligkilde and Matti Schmid finished in a share of eighth on 18 under.

