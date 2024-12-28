Arjun tied fifth after first day of World Rapid

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:32 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Top

Carlsen of Norway, who  could not find his mojo, drew three games and a late loss against Russian Denis Lazavik. Another Indian to impress was 13-year-old Raunak Sadhwani, who took down Alireza Firouzja of France on Thursday

Arjun Erigaisi. Pic/PTI

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi opened his campaign with four wins and a solitary loss in the World Rapid Chess Championship to be tied fifth even as defending champion Magnus Carlsen endured a frustrating day, managing to log just one victory here.


Carlsen of Norway, who  could not find his mojo, drew three games and a late loss against Russian Denis Lazavik. Another Indian to impress was 13-year-old Raunak Sadhwani, who took down Alireza Firouzja of France on Thursday. With the first five rounds done in USD 550,000 championship, Murzin Volodar of Russia, Shant Sargsyan of Armenia and the American duo of Daniel Naroditsky and Lenier Dominguez Perez share the lead on 4.5 points apiece.


