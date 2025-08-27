Among the women, Myraa Sangelkar beat Shavani Loke 11-7, 13-11, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9
Winners of the MCF TT tourney
Top-seed Arnav Kshirsagar beat Ayush Sonawane 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 5-22, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 to bag the men’s singles title in the MCF-TSTTA 2nd Mumbai District ranking tournament at the Mandpeshwsar Civic Federation Sports Complex in Borivli on Tuesday. Among the women, Myraa Sangelkar beat Shavani Loke 11-7, 13-11, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9.
