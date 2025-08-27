Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Arnav Myraa emerge Mandpeshwar champions

Arnav, Myraa emerge Mandpeshwar champions

Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Among the women, Myraa Sangelkar beat Shavani Loke 11-7, 13-11, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9

Arnav, Myraa emerge Mandpeshwar champions

Winners of the MCF TT tourney

Top-seed Arnav Kshirsagar beat Ayush Sonawane 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 5-22, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 to bag the men’s singles title in the  MCF-TSTTA 2nd Mumbai District ranking tournament at the Mandpeshwsar Civic Federation Sports Complex in Borivli on Tuesday. Among the women, Myraa Sangelkar beat Shavani Loke 11-7, 13-11, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9.

Sports Mumbai sports Table tennis sports news Sports Update

