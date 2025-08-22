As reported by news agency AP, the initiative is currently available to the top 250 singles players and top 50 doubles players, offering them protection against online hostility, threats, and digital impersonation. It also provides assistance in cases involving email harassment, impersonation, deepfake content, and online scams

The ATP Tour revealed that its Safe Sport initiative detected and flagged more than 162,000 abusive social media comments targeting professional tennis players in its first year of implementation.

Launched in July 2024, the program uses real-time artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and filter harmful content directed at athletes across social media platforms. According to the ATP, over 3.1 million comments were scanned during the period, with the most severe forms of abuse automatically hidden from the 245 players who were targeted.

As reported by news agency AP, the initiative is currently available to the top 250 singles players and top 50 doubles players, offering them protection against online hostility, threats, and digital impersonation. It also provides assistance in cases involving email harassment, impersonation, deepfake content, and online scams.

The ATP’s report highlighted some alarming statistics. Over 10 percent of all comments on players’ posts were deemed abusive, and in extreme cases, that figure spiked to nearly 50 percent.

Andrew Azzopardi, ATP’s Director of Safeguarding, said the initiative has 'fundamentally transformed how we safeguard our athletes in the digital space'. More than 1 in 10 comments on players' posts were abusive, rising to 50 percent in extreme cases," Azzopardi said in a statement. "While it won't eliminate abuse overnight, it's our first line of defense. Safeguarding player well being is a long-term commitment."

By deploying AI-powered moderation tools, the Safe Sport system filters out harmful language in real-time, shielding players from the psychological toll of digital hate. While flagged comments are not deleted, they are made invisible to the athletes, preventing unnecessary distress and limiting the spread of negativity.

The ATP also emphasised that the scope of Safe Sport is expected to expand in future phases, potentially incorporating broader digital safety education, reporting tools, and support systems for players and their teams.

The program has been positively received within the tennis community, with players and coaches commending the tour’s proactive stance in addressing the escalating issue of online abuse.

(With AP inputs)