Breaking News
Child's body dumped in train toilet bin: Accused held after one-kilometre chase
Elphinstone bridge to close from Sept 10; residents await rehab plan
MNS sacks four leaders for anti-party activities
Kalyan Police bust inter-state ganja smuggling racket, 13 held
ED arrests Pune builder from Mumbai hotel in bank loan fraud case
Bihar rains: Around eight lakh people in seven Bihar districts hit by floods
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > ATPs Safe Sport initiative flags over 162000 abusive comments to players

ATP's Safe Sport initiative flags over 162,000 abusive comments to players

Updated on: 22 August,2025 10:59 AM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As reported by news agency AP, the initiative is currently available to the top 250 singles players and top 50 doubles players, offering them protection against online hostility, threats, and digital impersonation. It also provides assistance in cases involving email harassment, impersonation, deepfake content, and online scams

ATP's Safe Sport initiative flags over 162,000 abusive comments to players

Taylor Fritz plays a backhand return to Karen Khachanov in men's singles quarter-final tennis match at Wimbledon (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
ATP's Safe Sport initiative flags over 162,000 abusive comments to players
x
00:00

The ATP Tour revealed that its Safe Sport initiative detected and flagged more than 162,000 abusive social media comments targeting professional tennis players in its first year of implementation.

The ATP Tour revealed that its Safe Sport initiative detected and flagged more than 162,000 abusive social media comments targeting professional tennis players in its first year of implementation.

Launched in July 2024, the program uses real-time artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and filter harmful content directed at athletes across social media platforms. According to the ATP, over 3.1 million comments were scanned during the period, with the most severe forms of abuse automatically hidden from the 245 players who were targeted.



As reported by news agency AP, the initiative is currently available to the top 250 singles players and top 50 doubles players, offering them protection against online hostility, threats, and digital impersonation. It also provides assistance in cases involving email harassment, impersonation, deepfake content, and online scams.


The ATP’s report highlighted some alarming statistics. Over 10 percent of all comments on players’ posts were deemed abusive, and in extreme cases, that figure spiked to nearly 50 percent. 

Andrew Azzopardi, ATP’s Director of Safeguarding, said the initiative has 'fundamentally transformed how we safeguard our athletes in the digital space'. More than 1 in 10 comments on players' posts were abusive, rising to 50 percent in extreme cases," Azzopardi said in a statement. "While it won't eliminate abuse overnight, it's our first line of defense. Safeguarding player well being is a long-term commitment."

By deploying AI-powered moderation tools, the Safe Sport system filters out harmful language in real-time, shielding players from the psychological toll of digital hate. While flagged comments are not deleted, they are made invisible to the athletes, preventing unnecessary distress and limiting the spread of negativity.

The ATP also emphasised that the scope of Safe Sport is expected to expand in future phases, potentially incorporating broader digital safety education, reporting tools, and support systems for players and their teams.

The program has been positively received within the tennis community, with players and coaches commending the tour’s proactive stance in addressing the escalating issue of online abuse.

(With AP inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

atp tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK