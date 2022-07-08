Ashleigh Barty brings her Little Ash to life!

Breaking News
08 July,2022
“It’s been so fun adding elements of my childhood to these stories, in a way that I hope will make children smile. I want these books to help kids learn to be comfortable with themselves and get the confidence to try new things” 

Ashleigh Barty; (right) Little Ash


Former World No.1 tennis ace Ashleigh Barty launched the first set of her children’s books, Little Ash, on Wednesday. 

The Australian hopes that her series of books can help kids learn to be comfortable with themselves and get the confidence to try new things.  She Instagrammed this picture of one of her books to her 516,000 followers and wrote: “Today’s the day! The first four books in the Little Ash series are out now from @harperkidsau @harpercollinsaustralia. I loved books growing up and watching the joy my niece now gets from reading inspired this series. 




“It’s been so fun adding elements of my childhood to these stories, in a way that I hope will make children smile. I want these books to help kids learn to be comfortable with themselves and get the confidence to try new things.” 


