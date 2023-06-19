Breaking News
Thane: Court acquits man accused of rape, murder of minor girl
Maha: Teenage girl cooks up own kidnapping story, runs away with boyfriend
Maharashtra: No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb, says Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra: Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Palghar
Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies at separate events
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ashwini Ponnappa Tanisha Crasto win womens doubles title at Nantes International Challenge

Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto win women's doubles title at Nantes International Challenge

Updated on: 19 June,2023 06:10 PM IST  |  Nantes
PTI |

Top

The Indian women's badminton duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto clinched the Nantes International Challenge title defeating Hung En-Tzu and Lin Yu-Pei of Chinese Taipei 21-15, 21-14 in just 31 minutes

Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto win women's doubles title at Nantes International Challenge

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto (Pic: Twitter/BAI)

Listen to this article
Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto win women's doubles title at Nantes International Challenge
x
00:00

The Indian women's badminton duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto clinched the Nantes International Challenge title defeating Hung En-Tzu and Lin Yu-Pei of Chinese Taipei 21-15, 21-14 in just 31 minutes.


The pair was initially trailing 0-4 at the Salle Metropolitana de la Trocardaiare but rallied well to level the scores at 10-10, and finally won the first game 21-15.


The second game saw the pair display even greater dominance. After breaking the tie at 3-3, Ashwini and Tanisha hit a remarkable seven-point winning streak.


However, India suffered a setback in the mixed doubles final, where Tanisha and K. Sai Pratheek, who had advanced through the qualifiers to reach the final, fell short against the Danish duo of Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch 21-14, 14-21, 17-21 in 51 minutes.

The International Challenge tournaments are not part of BWF World Tour series.

"A win hasn't been on the cards for a long time for me, so it feels really great. Tanisha and me have been playing since January, so it is great to win," said Ashwini.

On partnering Tanisha after having a long association with Sikki Devi, Ashwini said, "Sikki and I played for a long time but we had got stagnant a bit. We couldn't go beyond a particular set of results."

"So, it was good for the two of us to split. She (Sikki) is doing well in mixed doubles and I'm trying to do something new as I'm not young anymore. So wanted to play with a younger player and Tanisha fits the bill," added Ashwini.

Also Read: Indian shuttlers set to participate in Taipei Open, HS Prannoy to lead challenge

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ashwini ponnappa badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK