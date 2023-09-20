Breaking News
Thane: Kalyan Ganesh Mandal's theme 'democracy is at peril'; police serve notice
Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain with overcast skies
Pune: Over 35,000 women recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Maha: Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbra, extinguished
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Asian Games 2023 Date venue schedule live streaming details and more

Asian Games 2023: Date, venue, schedule, live streaming details, and more

Updated on: 20 September,2023 05:56 PM IST  |  Hangzhou
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Asian Games 2023 will be played across 56 venues, with 481 gold medals on offer, as per Olympics.com

Asian Games 2023: Date, venue, schedule, live streaming details, and more

PV Sindhu in action (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Asian Games 2023: Date, venue, schedule, live streaming details, and more
x
00:00

Asian Games, a multi-sport event for all Asian countries, is set to take place in China's Hangzhou from September 23 to October 9. This is the 19th edition of the tournament, which first began in 1951 in New Delhi, and it is set to host more than 10,000 athletes in 61 sports from 40 countries.


The event will be played across 56 venues, with 481 gold medals on offer, as per Olympics.com. Although the games will officially begin on September 23, other events like cricket, football, volleyball and beach volleyball have commenced September 19 onwards.


When will the Asian Games 2023 begin?


The Asian Games 2023 will start from 19 September 2023.

When will the Asian Games 2023 end?

The Asian Games 2023 will end on 8 October 2023.

Where will be the Asian Games 2023 played?

The Asian Games 2023 will be played at Zhejiang University of Technology in Hangzhou.

Where can fans catch the Asian Games 2023 action live?

The Asian Games 2023 may be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Five most unusual events in the continental showpiece

When and where to watch the live telecast of the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India

Asian Games 2023: Full schedule

  1. Archery: 1–7 October
  2. Artistic Gymnastics: 24–29 September
  3. Artistic Swimming: 6–8 October
  4. Athletics: 29 September–5 October
  5. Badminton: 28 September–7 October
  6. Baseball: 26 September–7 October
  7. Basketball: 26 September–6 October
  8. Basketball 3×3: 25 September–1 October
  9. Beach Volleyball: 19–28 September
  10. Boxing: 24 September–5 October
  11. Breaking: 6–7 October
  12. Bridge: 27 September–6 October
  13. Canoe/Kayak (Slalom): 5–7 October
  14. Canoe/Kayak (Sprint): 30 September–3 October
  15. Chess: 24 September–7 October
  16. Cricket: 19–25 September (women) and 27 September–7 October (men)
  17. Cycling (BMX Racing): 1 October
  18. Cycling (Mountain Bike): 25 September
  19. Cycling (Road): 3–5 October
  20. Cycling (Track): 26–29 September
  21. Diving: 30 September–4 October
  22. Dragon Boat: 4–6 October
  23. Equestrian: 26 September–6 October
  24. Esports: 24 September–2 October
  25. Fencing: 24–29 September
  26. Football: 19 September–7 October
  27. Go: 24 September–3 October
  28. Golf: 28 September–1 October
  29. Handball: 24 September–5 October
  30. Hockey: 24 September–7 October
  31. Ju-jitsu: 5–7 October
  32. Judo: 24–27 September
  33. Kabbadi: 2–7 October
  34. Karate: 5–8 October
  35. Kurash: 30 September–2 October
  36. Marathon Swimming: 6–7 October
  37. Modern Pentathlon: 20–24 September
  38. Opening Ceremony: 23 September
  39. Rhythmic Gymnastics: 6–7 October
  40. Roller Skating: 30 September–7 October
  41. Rowing: 20–25 September
  42. Rugby Sevens: 24–26 September
  43. Sailing: 21–27 September
  44. Sepaktakraw: 24 September–7 October
  45. Shooting: 24 September–1 October
  46. Skateboarding: 24–27 September
  47. Soft Tennis: 3–7 October
  48. Softball: 26 September–2 October
  49. Sport Climbing: 3–7 October
  50. Squash: 26 September–5 October
  51. Swimming: 24–29 September
  52. Table tennis: 22 September–2 October
  53. Taekwondo: 24–28 September
  54. Tennis: 24–30 September
  55. Trampoline Gymnastics: 2–3 October
  56. Triathlon: 29 September–2 October
  57. Volleyball: 19–26 September (men) and 30 September–7 October (women)
  58. Water Polo: 25 September–7 October
  59. Weightlifting: 30 September–7 October
  60. Wrestling: 4–7 October
  61. Wushu: 24–28 September
  62. Xiangqi: 28 September–7 October

(With agency inputs)

2023 Asian Games Asian Games 2023 sports sports news Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK