Asian Games 2023: Date, venue, schedule, live streaming details, and more

Asian Games 2023 will be played across 56 venues, with 481 gold medals on offer, as per Olympics.com
PV Sindhu in action (Pic: AFP)
Asian Games, a multi-sport event for all Asian countries, is set to take place in China's Hangzhou from September 23 to October 9. This is the 19th edition of the tournament, which first began in 1951 in New Delhi, and it is set to host more than 10,000 athletes in 61 sports from 40 countries.
The event will be played across 56 venues, with 481 gold medals on offer, as per Olympics.com. Although the games will officially begin on September 23, other events like cricket, football, volleyball and beach volleyball have commenced September 19 onwards.
When will the Asian Games 2023 begin?
The Asian Games 2023 will start from 19 September 2023.
When will the Asian Games 2023 end?
The Asian Games 2023 will end on 8 October 2023.
Where will be the Asian Games 2023 played?
The Asian Games 2023 will be played at Zhejiang University of Technology in Hangzhou.
Where can fans catch the Asian Games 2023 action live?
The Asian Games 2023 may be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.
When and where to watch the live telecast of the Asian Games 2023?
The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India
Asian Games 2023: Full schedule
- Archery: 1–7 October
- Artistic Gymnastics: 24–29 September
- Artistic Swimming: 6–8 October
- Athletics: 29 September–5 October
- Badminton: 28 September–7 October
- Baseball: 26 September–7 October
- Basketball: 26 September–6 October
- Basketball 3×3: 25 September–1 October
- Beach Volleyball: 19–28 September
- Boxing: 24 September–5 October
- Breaking: 6–7 October
- Bridge: 27 September–6 October
- Canoe/Kayak (Slalom): 5–7 October
- Canoe/Kayak (Sprint): 30 September–3 October
- Chess: 24 September–7 October
- Cricket: 19–25 September (women) and 27 September–7 October (men)
- Cycling (BMX Racing): 1 October
- Cycling (Mountain Bike): 25 September
- Cycling (Road): 3–5 October
- Cycling (Track): 26–29 September
- Diving: 30 September–4 October
- Dragon Boat: 4–6 October
- Equestrian: 26 September–6 October
- Esports: 24 September–2 October
- Fencing: 24–29 September
- Football: 19 September–7 October
- Go: 24 September–3 October
- Golf: 28 September–1 October
- Handball: 24 September–5 October
- Hockey: 24 September–7 October
- Ju-jitsu: 5–7 October
- Judo: 24–27 September
- Kabbadi: 2–7 October
- Karate: 5–8 October
- Kurash: 30 September–2 October
- Marathon Swimming: 6–7 October
- Modern Pentathlon: 20–24 September
- Opening Ceremony: 23 September
- Rhythmic Gymnastics: 6–7 October
- Roller Skating: 30 September–7 October
- Rowing: 20–25 September
- Rugby Sevens: 24–26 September
- Sailing: 21–27 September
- Sepaktakraw: 24 September–7 October
- Shooting: 24 September–1 October
- Skateboarding: 24–27 September
- Soft Tennis: 3–7 October
- Softball: 26 September–2 October
- Sport Climbing: 3–7 October
- Squash: 26 September–5 October
- Swimming: 24–29 September
- Table tennis: 22 September–2 October
- Taekwondo: 24–28 September
- Tennis: 24–30 September
- Trampoline Gymnastics: 2–3 October
- Triathlon: 29 September–2 October
- Volleyball: 19–26 September (men) and 30 September–7 October (women)
- Water Polo: 25 September–7 October
- Weightlifting: 30 September–7 October
- Wrestling: 4–7 October
- Wushu: 24–28 September
- Xiangqi: 28 September–7 October
(With agency inputs)