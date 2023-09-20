Asian Games 2023: Date, venue, schedule, live streaming details, and more

Asian Games 2023 will be played across 56 venues, with 481 gold medals on offer, as per Olympics.com

PV Sindhu in action (Pic: AFP)

Asian Games, a multi-sport event for all Asian countries, is set to take place in China's Hangzhou from September 23 to October 9. This is the 19th edition of the tournament, which first began in 1951 in New Delhi, and it is set to host more than 10,000 athletes in 61 sports from 40 countries.

The event will be played across 56 venues, with 481 gold medals on offer, as per Olympics.com. Although the games will officially begin on September 23, other events like cricket, football, volleyball and beach volleyball have commenced September 19 onwards.

When will the Asian Games 2023 begin?

The Asian Games 2023 will start from 19 September 2023.

When will the Asian Games 2023 end?

The Asian Games 2023 will end on 8 October 2023.

Where will be the Asian Games 2023 played?

The Asian Games 2023 will be played at Zhejiang University of Technology in Hangzhou.

Where can fans catch the Asian Games 2023 action live?

The Asian Games 2023 may be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

When and where to watch the live telecast of the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India

Asian Games 2023: Full schedule

Archery: 1–7 October Artistic Gymnastics: 24–29 September Artistic Swimming: 6–8 October Athletics: 29 September–5 October Badminton: 28 September–7 October Baseball: 26 September–7 October Basketball: 26 September–6 October Basketball 3×3: 25 September–1 October Beach Volleyball: 19–28 September Boxing: 24 September–5 October Breaking: 6–7 October Bridge: 27 September–6 October Canoe/Kayak (Slalom): 5–7 October Canoe/Kayak (Sprint): 30 September–3 October Chess: 24 September–7 October Cricket: 19–25 September (women) and 27 September–7 October (men) Cycling (BMX Racing): 1 October Cycling (Mountain Bike): 25 September Cycling (Road): 3–5 October Cycling (Track): 26–29 September Diving: 30 September–4 October Dragon Boat: 4–6 October Equestrian: 26 September–6 October Esports: 24 September–2 October Fencing: 24–29 September Football: 19 September–7 October Go: 24 September–3 October Golf: 28 September–1 October Handball: 24 September–5 October Hockey: 24 September–7 October Ju-jitsu: 5–7 October Judo: 24–27 September Kabbadi: 2–7 October Karate: 5–8 October Kurash: 30 September–2 October Marathon Swimming: 6–7 October Modern Pentathlon: 20–24 September Opening Ceremony: 23 September Rhythmic Gymnastics: 6–7 October Roller Skating: 30 September–7 October Rowing: 20–25 September Rugby Sevens: 24–26 September Sailing: 21–27 September Sepaktakraw: 24 September–7 October Shooting: 24 September–1 October Skateboarding: 24–27 September Soft Tennis: 3–7 October Softball: 26 September–2 October Sport Climbing: 3–7 October Squash: 26 September–5 October Swimming: 24–29 September Table tennis: 22 September–2 October Taekwondo: 24–28 September Tennis: 24–30 September Trampoline Gymnastics: 2–3 October Triathlon: 29 September–2 October Volleyball: 19–26 September (men) and 30 September–7 October (women) Water Polo: 25 September–7 October Weightlifting: 30 September–7 October Wrestling: 4–7 October Wushu: 24–28 September Xiangqi: 28 September–7 October

(With agency inputs)