Asian Kabaddi C’ship: India beat Japan 62-17

Updated on: 29 June,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  South Korea
IANS |

Top

Aslam Inamdar, who made an impressive debut against Korea on Tuesday, got his second super 10 of the tournament and was once again the top-scorer in the match.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

The Indian men’s kabaddi team beat Japan 62-17 to register their third straight win at the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, here on Wednesday.


Aslam Inamdar, who made an impressive debut against Korea on Tuesday, got his second super 10 of the tournament and was once again the top-scorer in the match.


Also Read: Mumbai boy Rayaan Razmi clinches bronze at Asian U-21 Snooker Championship


