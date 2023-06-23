Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan emerged champion as he outclassed Milad recording an authoritative 5-2 win

Mumbai boy Rayaan Razmi clinches bronze at Asian U-21 Snooker Championship

India’s Rayaan Razmi won a bronze medal in the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship 2023, here.

Rayaan, 21, who topped Group ‘D’ and finished as the top ranked player in the knockout phase, suffered a heartbreaking 3-4 defeat at the hands of Milad Pourali Darehchi of Iran in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

