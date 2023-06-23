Breaking News
Mumbai boy Rayaan Razmi clinches bronze at Asian U-21 Snooker Championship

Updated on: 23 June,2023 08:39 AM IST  |  Tehran (Iran)
IANS |

Top

Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan emerged champion as he outclassed Milad recording an authoritative 5-2 win

Mumbai boy Rayaan Razmi clinches bronze at Asian U-21 Snooker Championship

Rayaan Razmi

Mumbai boy Rayaan Razmi clinches bronze at Asian U-21 Snooker Championship
India’s Rayaan Razmi won a bronze medal in the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship 2023, here. 


Rayaan, 21, who topped Group ‘D’ and finished as the top ranked player in the knockout phase, suffered a heartbreaking 3-4 defeat at the hands of Milad Pourali Darehchi of Iran in the semi-finals on Wednesday.


Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan emerged champion as he outclassed Milad recording an authoritative 5-2 win. 

