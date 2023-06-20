Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pankaj Advani leads Team India 1 to victories in Asian Team Snooker Championship

Pankaj Advani leads Team India-1 to victories in Asian Team Snooker Championship

Updated on: 20 June,2023 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Advani's team beat Afghanistan and Malaysia each by an identical 3-0 margin in their respective matches, according to information reaching here on Monday

Pankaj Advani leads Team India-1 to victories in Asian Team Snooker Championship

Pankaj Advani. File pic

Listen to this article
Pankaj Advani leads Team India-1 to victories in Asian Team Snooker Championship
x
00:00

Team India-1 led by ace cueist Pankaj Advani registered two superb wins in the group stage matches of the Asian Team Snooker Championship 2023 at Tehran, Iran.


They beat Afghanistan and Malaysia each by an identical 3-0 margin in their respective matches, according to information reaching here on Monday. Pankaj Advani played both matches in a team of three.


In the first match against Afghanistan, the pair of Pankaj Advani/Laxman Rawat won with a scoreline of 3-0. Pankaj Advani defeated Mohd. Noor Zai 54-07 while Laxman Rawat got the better of Saleh Mohammed 75-17. In the Doubles Frame, the Indians won 68(54)-41.


In the second match, Pankaj Advani paired with Aditya Mehta and they both defeated Malaysia by a 3-0 scoreline. Aditya Mehta defeated Thor Chuan Leong 60-47 and Pankaj Advani romped to a 109(75)-13 victory over Moh Keen Hoo. They won the Doubles Frame 57-46. In this match, Advani compiled a break of 75 in the second frame against Moh Keen Hoo.

Although Team India-1 have already qualified for the knockout stage, India will be hoping to make it to the knockout rounds on a high with a win against United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Pankaj Advani sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK