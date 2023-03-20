Pankaj Advani beats Brijesh Damani to retain title

Advani, who is a 25-time International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) world champion, defeated Damani with a scoreline of 100(51)-18, 100(88)-9, 86(54)-101(75), 100-26, 100(66)-2, 101(64)-59 in the final. This is the eighth Asian Billiards title in all for Advani, who won the same title last year at Doha

Pankaj Advani

India’s Pankaj Advani retained his Asian Billiards title in the 100-up format, defeating fellow countryman Brijesh Damani 5-1 in the final played at Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation (QBSF) Academy here on Sunday.

Advani, who is a 25-time International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) world champion, defeated Damani with a scoreline of 100(51)-18, 100(88)-9, 86(54)-101(75), 100-26, 100(66)-2, 101(64)-59 in the final. This is the eighth Asian Billiards title in all for Advani, who won the same title last year at Doha.

In the women’s section, China’s Bai Yulu won the title beating Panchaya Channoi of Thailand 3-0 in the final.

Also read: Pankaj Advani, Damani and Shrikrishna in semis of Asian Billiards at Doha

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever