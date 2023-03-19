Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: Mother’s killer used acid, tried to burn body, says Mumbai Police
Lalbaug murder case: Why Rimple couldn’t dispose of corpse
Maharashtra: Govt has failed to provide clean oxygen, says MLA Aaditya Thackeray
We were forced to dispose of 1,000 corneas, informs Mumbai’s oldest eye bank
Mumbai: BMC chief orders immediate restart of Aapli Chikitsa services
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pankaj Advani Damani and Shrikrishna in semis of Asian Billiards at Doha

Pankaj Advani, Damani and Shrikrishna in semis of Asian Billiards at Doha

Updated on: 19 March,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Doha
IANS |

Top

Advani, the multiple-times winner of the World, Asian and National billiards and snooker titles in various formats, defeated Praput Chaithanasukan of Thailand 5-1 in a quarter-final clash in the 100-up format. In the semis, Advani will take on Pauk Sa of Myanmar, who got the better of India’s Rupesh Shah 5-2 in the quarter-finals

Pankaj Advani, Damani and Shrikrishna in semis of Asian Billiards at Doha

Pankaj Advani


India’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani stormed into the semi-finals of the Asian Billiards Championship here on Saturday as two of his compatriots—Brijesh Damani and Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan—too made it to the Last 4 stage.


Advani, the multiple-times winner of the World, Asian and National billiards and snooker titles in various formats, defeated Praput Chaithanasukan of Thailand 5-1 in a quarter-final clash in the 100-up format. In the semis, Advani will take on Pauk Sa of Myanmar, who got the better of India’s Rupesh Shah 5-2 in the quarter-finals.



India is guaranteed a place in the final as Brijesh Damani and Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan will meet in an all-Indian affair in the second semi-final. Both overcame Indian opponents in the quarter-inals—Damani prevailed 5-4 over Dhruv Sitwala, winning with a scoreline of 0-102, 101-0, 8-101, 101(51)-7, 104-68 while Shrikrishna defeated Saurav Kothari 5-3 (105-74, 100(73)-87(82), 32-100, 55-101(81), 101(76)-48, 65(56)-101(72), 101-0) in the other quarter-final.


Also read: Pankaj Advani: Every school, college should have a snooker table

Earlier, Advani had defeated Thaha Irshath of Sri Lanka 4-0 in the first league match of the Asian Billiards Championship 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Pankaj Advani sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK