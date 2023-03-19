Pankaj Advani, Damani and Shrikrishna in semis of Asian Billiards at Doha

Advani, the multiple-times winner of the World, Asian and National billiards and snooker titles in various formats, defeated Praput Chaithanasukan of Thailand 5-1 in a quarter-final clash in the 100-up format. In the semis, Advani will take on Pauk Sa of Myanmar, who got the better of India’s Rupesh Shah 5-2 in the quarter-finals

India’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani stormed into the semi-finals of the Asian Billiards Championship here on Saturday as two of his compatriots—Brijesh Damani and Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan—too made it to the Last 4 stage.

Advani, the multiple-times winner of the World, Asian and National billiards and snooker titles in various formats, defeated Praput Chaithanasukan of Thailand 5-1 in a quarter-final clash in the 100-up format. In the semis, Advani will take on Pauk Sa of Myanmar, who got the better of India’s Rupesh Shah 5-2 in the quarter-finals.

India is guaranteed a place in the final as Brijesh Damani and Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan will meet in an all-Indian affair in the second semi-final. Both overcame Indian opponents in the quarter-inals—Damani prevailed 5-4 over Dhruv Sitwala, winning with a scoreline of 0-102, 101-0, 8-101, 101(51)-7, 104-68 while Shrikrishna defeated Saurav Kothari 5-3 (105-74, 100(73)-87(82), 32-100, 55-101(81), 101(76)-48, 65(56)-101(72), 101-0) in the other quarter-final.

Earlier, Advani had defeated Thaha Irshath of Sri Lanka 4-0 in the first league match of the Asian Billiards Championship 2023.

