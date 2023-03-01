Women’s snooker WC: India outclass England

Represented by Amee Kamani and Anupama Ramachandran, both unranked on the tour, India ‘A’ exhibited skill and determination as they overcame established players on the World Women’s Snooker Tour—12-time world champion Reanne Evans and current World No.4 Rebecca Kenna to lift the title on Monday

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Team India ‘A’ defeated England ‘A’ 4-3 (26-56, 27-67(51), 61-41, 52-27, 11-68(34), 64-55, 39-78) to win the Women’s Snooker World Cup here at the Hi-End Snooker Club.

Represented by Amee Kamani and Anupama Ramachandran, both unranked on the tour, India ‘A’ exhibited skill and determination as they overcame established players on the World Women’s Snooker Tour—12-time world champion Reanne Evans and current World No.4 Rebecca Kenna to lift the title on Monday.

Also read: Matunga Gym Snooker: Simranjeet Singh, Ajinkya Yelve register victories

“It feels like magic and all the hard work that I have done has paid off and this is just the start. I just want to keep winning every world title,” Kamani said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever