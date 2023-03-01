Breaking News
Mumbai: Despite initiatives, TB cases on rise in certain hotspots
Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy work takes off after three years
Mumbai: In middle of city’s lungs, a dust bowl
Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi
Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Womens snooker WC India outclass England

Women’s snooker WC: India outclass England

Updated on: 01 March,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Bangkok
IANS |

Top

Represented by Amee Kamani and Anupama Ramachandran, both unranked on the tour, India ‘A’ exhibited skill and determination as they overcame established players on the World Women’s Snooker Tour—12-time world champion Reanne Evans and current World No.4 Rebecca Kenna to lift the title on Monday

Women’s snooker WC: India outclass England

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Team India ‘A’ defeated England ‘A’ 4-3 (26-56, 27-67(51), 61-41, 52-27, 11-68(34), 64-55, 39-78) to win the Women’s Snooker World Cup here at the Hi-End Snooker Club. 


Represented by Amee Kamani and Anupama Ramachandran, both unranked on the tour, India ‘A’ exhibited skill and determination as they overcame established players on the World Women’s Snooker Tour—12-time world champion Reanne Evans and current World No.4 Rebecca Kenna to lift the title on Monday.



Also read: Matunga Gym Snooker: Simranjeet Singh, Ajinkya Yelve register victories


“It feels like magic and all the hard work that I have done has paid off and this is just the start. I just want to keep winning every world title,” Kamani said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK