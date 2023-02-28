Matunga Gym Snooker: Simranjeet Singh, Ajinkya Yelve register victories

Ajinkya Yelve played with tremendous determination and managed to overcome Yash Babani by a fighting 3-2 (35-18, 39-4, 35-36, 29-34 and 27-8) margin in another third-round clash, and to progress to the next round. Yelve struck a 29-point break in the second frame

Simranjeet Singh was in splendid form as he constructed two substantial breaks of 35 and 44 during his fluent 3-1 win over Rakesh Trivedi in a best-of-5-frame third-round match of the Matunga Gymkhana organised Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open snooker tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall.

The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

After losing the opening frame which Trivedi won comfortably, Simranjeet got into his groove to take the second to level the frame scores. He then rolled in a break of 35 in winning the third before finishing with a flourish, striking the 44-point break to complete a 22-40, 25-15, 63-1 and 44-0 victory.

Ajinkya Yelve played with tremendous determination and managed to overcome Yash Babani by a fighting 3-2 (35-18, 39-4, 35-36, 29-34 and 27-8) margin in another third-round clash, and to progress to the next round. Yelve struck a 29-point break in the second frame.

Meanwhile, Rahil Patel was in complete control and had things much his own way as he charged past Jeet Gawade racing to a 3-0 (42-18, 25-1 and 38-27) win.

Also, in a keenly contested second-round encounter, Khushal Galaiya got the better of Mohit Khatri, scraping through by a close 3-2 (6-34, 34-22, 39-1, 23-43 and 48-7) frame score margin.