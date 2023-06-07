Sunil, 18, won 100m hurdles, discus throw and javelin throw to make up for the below par show in the other events and secure the gold medal in the gruelling discipline competed over two days

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Sunil Kumar bags gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championships x 00:00

Competing with a pole vault borrowed from the organisers, Sunil Kumar won the decathlon gold medal with his personal best tally of 7003 points in the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship here on Tuesday.

Also Read: Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary bags gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunil, 18, won 100m hurdles, discus throw and javelin throw to make up for the below par show in the other events and secure the gold medal in the gruelling discipline competed over two days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever