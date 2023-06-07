Breaking News
Sunil Kumar bags gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championships

Updated on: 07 June,2023 09:53 AM IST  |  Yecheon (South Korea)
Sunil, 18, won 100m hurdles, discus throw and javelin throw to make up for the below par show in the other events and secure the gold medal in the gruelling discipline competed over two days

Sunil Kumar bags gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championships

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Competing with a pole vault borrowed from the organisers, Sunil Kumar won the decathlon gold medal with his personal best tally of 7003 points in the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship here on Tuesday. 


Sunil, 18, won 100m hurdles, discus throw and javelin throw to make up for the below par show in the other events and secure the gold medal in the gruelling discipline competed over two days.


