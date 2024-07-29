The Western Aristocrat - Siobhan three-year-old filly Windborne, trained by Adhirajsingh, lived up to the strong support she received in the pre-race betting action

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Ataash bags JE Hughes Trophy x 00:00

There was an eventful start to the feature event of Sunday's Pune card, the JE Hughes Trophy for Class II horses: heavy showers began just before the race; and two horses, including the heavily backed favourite Miss American Pie, got withdrawn before the starter raised his flag, reducing the field of dozen to only ten runners. Ms Nazzak Chenoy-trained Ataash, who was well -supported in the betting ring, was given a vigorous ride by jockey Vishal Bunde to win the feature event authoritatively. Ataash is owned by the lady trainer's mother Bakhtawar, in partnership with breeder Ms Ameeta Mehra of the Usha stud farm. Ms Nazzak was also the sole trainer to score a double on the Sunday card--she saddled Attained in the last race of the day, racing in the same silks as Ataash, whom jockey Antony Raj gave a powerful ride in the Atomic Prince Plate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notable juveniles

The three-year-old chestnut filly Field Of Dreams, by Leitir Mor out of Realmsoffantasy, put in a spirited gallop in the hands of jockey Akshay Kumar to decisively win the Janardhan Trophy (Class III; 1400m). Dallas Todywalla trained her for a group of horse owners led by Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla.

The Western Aristocrat - Siobhan three-year-old filly Windborne, trained by Adhirajsingh, lived up to the strong support she received in the pre-race betting action. In the hands of CS Jodha she put in a successful start-to-finish effort to win the upper division of the Win247 Rising Star Trophy. The other division of the same race was won in the same fashion by the Narendra Lagad-trained three-year-old colt Storm Cloud (Leitir Mor - Priceless Art) who took a smart jump from the gates, and managed to keep his rivals (including the hot favourite Timeless Vision) at bay all the way in the five-furlong sprint.

Also Read: Pune horse racing: Magileto could win feature event

Another three-year-old, Golden Thunder (Crystal Ocean - High Above), maintained his unbeaten status when he outclassed rivals in the 1800m Orange Flame Plate for Class IV horses. Golden Thunder was trained by Karthik G and ridden by Antony Raj, who went on to score a double with Attained as mentioned earlier.

5y olds dominate

Two races, which were earmarked for horses 4y and older in the bottom class, were won by 5y olds: Mojo, trained by Faisal Abbas and ridden by Sandesh, overpowered leader Mirae (M Alam up) close home in the Beyond Expectations Plate; and the Rehanullah Khan-trained Black Thunder (TS Jodha up) upset her more fancied rivals in the Ismail Khan Plate.