Athletes file sexual harassment complaint against Sports Authority of India coach in Assam

At a time when some of India's best wrestlers are protesting against sexual harassment, another matter with similar allegations has come to light.

Athletes of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed a sexual harassment FIR against Mrinal Basumatary, swimming coach and in-charge of the centre.

Basumatary has been accused of sexually harassing female athletes, including minors.

Once the matter was brought to light by athletes and a coach, the complaint was immediately lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station on Thursday and further referred to the internal committee of SAI regional centre.

"As SAI adopts zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment cases, the same will be followed up so as to ensure that justice is delivered to our athletes," SAI stated in a release.

Sources at the SAI, Guwahati said that the matter has been assigned the highest priority due to the highly sensitive nature of the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

