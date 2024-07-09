ATP Challenger: Nagal enters Rd 2 in Germany

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Braunschweig (Germany)
PTI |

Top

The Olympic-bound Nagal, seeded second, cruised to a 6-1 6-4 win over Alves in the clay event. The World No. 73 will take on Argentina’s Pedro Cachin on Wednesday

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AP, PTI

India’s top ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal moved to the second round with a facile win over Brazil’s Felipe Meligeni Alves in the Braunschweig ATP challenger here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Sumit Nagal confirmed for men's singles tennis at Paris 2024 Olympics


The Olympic-bound Nagal, seeded second, cruised to a 6-1 6-4 win over Alves in the clay event. The World No. 73 will take on Argentina’s Pedro Cachin on Wednesday.


