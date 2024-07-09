The Olympic-bound Nagal, seeded second, cruised to a 6-1 6-4 win over Alves in the clay event. The World No. 73 will take on Argentina’s Pedro Cachin on Wednesday

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article ATP Challenger: Nagal enters Rd 2 in Germany x 00:00

India’s top ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal moved to the second round with a facile win over Brazil’s Felipe Meligeni Alves in the Braunschweig ATP challenger here on Tuesday.

Also Read: Sumit Nagal confirmed for men's singles tennis at Paris 2024 Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olympic-bound Nagal, seeded second, cruised to a 6-1 6-4 win over Alves in the clay event. The World No. 73 will take on Argentina’s Pedro Cachin on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever